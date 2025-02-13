Choreo LLC Increases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,163,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,251,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,237,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 720,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in WEX by 5.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 308,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,611,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.73.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average is $185.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.03 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

