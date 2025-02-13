Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE VMI opened at $322.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $354.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

