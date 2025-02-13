Choreo LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.31. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

