Choreo LLC Sells 4,770 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

