Cohu (COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $95.11 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $972.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.45. Cohu has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

