Consolidated Edison (ED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.
ED opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $107.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
