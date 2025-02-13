Consolidated Edison (ED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.8 %

ED opened at $94.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

