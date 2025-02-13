Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,684,000 after buying an additional 399,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,041,000 after buying an additional 107,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,741,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,081,000 after buying an additional 572,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $94.57 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

