Contrasting Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hitek Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of GitLab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GitLab and Hitek Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 3 23 1 2.93 Hitek Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

GitLab currently has a consensus target price of $76.42, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GitLab is more favorable than Hitek Global.

GitLab has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitek Global has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GitLab and Hitek Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $579.91 million 19.53 -$424.17 million ($0.32) -218.09 Hitek Global $4.56 million 4.23 $1.05 million N/A N/A

Hitek Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and Hitek Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -6.83% -11.72% -5.98% Hitek Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GitLab beats Hitek Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc. provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

