Contrasting Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -502.92% N/A -109.76% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.84% 134.28% 17.61%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $69.78 million 2.62 -$571.27 million ($13.34) -0.41 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 2.01 $171.30 million $2.15 18.35

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Atmus Filtration Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $50.06, suggesting a potential upside of 811.89%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $43.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Luminar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Advanced Technologies and Services segment develops application-specific integrated circuits, pixel-based sensors, and advanced lasers. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

