Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cormark raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.04. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6884058 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 28th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -7.50%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.

