Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.78 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.30). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 622,896 shares changing hands.

Costain Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.02 million, a PE ratio of 924.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.78.

Costain Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.