Critical Comparison: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 3.18% 16.88% 2.64% Mullen Automotive N/A -333.18% -146.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 3 8 4 0 2.07 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ford Motor and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ford Motor currently has a consensus price target of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Ford Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Mullen Automotive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $184.99 billion 0.20 $4.35 billion $1.46 6.33 Mullen Automotive $1.09 million 17.23 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Risk & Volatility

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Mullen Automotive on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

