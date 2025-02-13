Critical Survey: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) vs. Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Xometry alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -9.72% -10.16% -4.74% Chykingyoung Investment Development -369.33% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xometry and Chykingyoung Investment Development”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $463.41 million 3.78 -$67.47 million ($1.05) -33.66 Chykingyoung Investment Development $840,000.00 132.22 -$46.77 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chykingyoung Investment Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry.

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Xometry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xometry and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 2 6 0 2.56 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xometry currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Volatility and Risk

Xometry has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 4.93, suggesting that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Free Report)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.