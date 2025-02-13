CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.65.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on CVS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVS Health Stock Up 15.0 %
NYSE CVS opened at $63.23 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.