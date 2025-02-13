CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $839,574,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $511,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018,438 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $116,033,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $63.23 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

