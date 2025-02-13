Dana (DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DAN opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Dana’s payout ratio is -363.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

