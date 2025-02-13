David Cather Acquires 500,000 Shares of Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) Stock

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) insider David Cather acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,341.30).

Metals Exploration Price Performance

LON:MTL opened at GBX 6 ($0.07) on Thursday. Metals Exploration plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.51 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.94 ($0.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The firm has a market cap of £103.80 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Metals Exploration alerts:

Metals Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Metals Exploration Plc is a gold producer in the Philippines. It is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold Project located in the Northern Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.