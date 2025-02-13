DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Financial Review

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 3 13 2 2.94 Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 0 1 2.67

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $98.41, suggesting a potential upside of 17.34%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.74%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than DexCom.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DexCom has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.8% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Tactile Systems Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $3.62 billion 9.04 $541.50 million $1.67 50.22 Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 1.47 $28.51 million $0.65 25.88

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 17.22% 31.40% 10.58% Tactile Systems Technology 5.42% 9.24% 6.56%

Summary

DexCom beats Tactile Systems Technology on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

