Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 368.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

