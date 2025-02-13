Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.08, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.