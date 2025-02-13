Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,331,000 after buying an additional 202,963 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,358,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after buying an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,280,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.