Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. Domo has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 291.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

