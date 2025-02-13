Ducommun (DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.
Ducommun Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:DCO opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $955.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Insider Activity
In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,488,050. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ducommun
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.