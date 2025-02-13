Ducommun (DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Ducommun Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $955.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Insider Activity

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,488,050. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCO. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

