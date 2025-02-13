Eagle Point Income (EIC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Eagle Point Income to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.

NYSE EIC opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th.

EIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

