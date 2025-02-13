Eagle Point Income (EIC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Eagle Point Income to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Price Performance
NYSE EIC opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.
Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.