eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

eBay Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

