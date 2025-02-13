Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 118,611 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 314.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,611 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.46% of Caleres worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caleres by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,783,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $573.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.