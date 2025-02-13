Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 5,233 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Koppers worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Koppers by 883.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $606.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,749.50. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $131,003.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,087.96. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

