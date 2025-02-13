Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 6,391 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

