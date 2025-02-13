Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 9,667 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of CBIZ worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in CBIZ by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CBIZ by 16.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

