Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,947,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,743,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,511,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,057,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,124,000 after buying an additional 114,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $122.13 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.