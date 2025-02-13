Empowered Funds LLC Buys 10,879 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.42% of Sun Country Airlines worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4,522.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,012,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,033. This trade represents a 64.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,861.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,512.96. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,056. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

