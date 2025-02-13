Empowered Funds LLC Buys 20,945 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.51% of JELD-WEN worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $758.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.17.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,320,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,229,111.96. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

