Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATV. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Mativ during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mativ by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Mativ by 113.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mativ in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

MATV opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $476.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

