Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.27% of Preferred Bank worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $54,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 194.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $90.51 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

