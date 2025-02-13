Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Scholastic by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Scholastic by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.26 million, a PE ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is -444.42%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

