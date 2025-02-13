Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 691.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $186.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.95. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $208.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

