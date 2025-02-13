Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sally Beauty

In other news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

SBH stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $934.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.55. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.