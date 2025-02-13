Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.50% of Daktronics worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 75.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $757.68 million, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Daktronics had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, Director John Patrick Friel sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $40,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,201.41. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,381.25. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Stories

