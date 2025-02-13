Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,405,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,525,000 after buying an additional 132,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,974,000 after buying an additional 149,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 399,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,111,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.40.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $177.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.18.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

