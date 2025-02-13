Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 146,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Sirius XM by 113.5% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 574.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 2,683.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.5 %

SIRI opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.