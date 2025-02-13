Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 11,341 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 367.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 33.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Victory Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

