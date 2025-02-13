Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 15,215 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.2 %

EXPD stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.