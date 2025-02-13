Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 5,341 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $3,876,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,295,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73,476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $161,340.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,192.35. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 2.2 %

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

SMP stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

