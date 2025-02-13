Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 5,428 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.68% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 23.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

