Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 7,012 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHLB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

