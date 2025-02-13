Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 8,207 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Marcus worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 53.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 98.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 14.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $687.21 million, a PE ratio of -64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marcus’s payout ratio is -82.35%.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

