Empowered Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,037 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.45% of Wabash National worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $25,688,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 66.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $25,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,132.13. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $548.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -4.91%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

