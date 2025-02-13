Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,455 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in VICI Properties by 512.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $67,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in VICI Properties by 340.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 1,774.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

