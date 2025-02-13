Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.73 and traded as high as C$13.66. Enerflex shares last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 410,952 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

In related news, Director Joanne Linette Cox purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,115.00. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

