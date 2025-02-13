ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get ENI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on E

ENI Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of ENI

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. ENI has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 25.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ENI by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.