Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 430,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 360,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AEO opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

